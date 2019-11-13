In Pictures: Flooding in Venice

Venice, the famed Italian city of canals on the frontline of climate change, is underwater. Its basilica and many squares and alleyways flooded on Nov 12 as rains helped bring the "Acqua Alta" seasonal high tides up to 187cm, the second-highest level recorded in the lagoon city. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said he would declare a state of disaster and warned of severe damage.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.