In Pictures: Flooding in Venice

Venice, the famed Italian city of canals on the frontline of climate change, is underwater. Its basilica and many squares and alleyways flooded on Nov 12 as rains helped bring the "Acqua Alta" seasonal high tides up to 187cm, the second-highest level recorded in the lagoon city. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said he would declare a state of disaster and warned of severe damage.

A flooded shop during a night of exceptional high water in Venice, on Nov 13, 2019.
A flooded shop during a night of record high water on Nov 13, 2019.
Security officers wade through extreme floodwaters in St Mark's Square, Venice, on Nov 13, 2019.
A waterbus grounded by extreme floodwaters in Venice, on Nov 13, 2019.
Police patrol the flooded St Mark's Square in Venice during an exceptional high tide water level on Nov 12, 2019.
Customers stand by a flooded room at the Gritti Palace in Venice during an exceptional "Acqua Alta" high tide water level on Nov 12, 2019.
An employee of the Gritti Palace in Venice helps a customer walk across the flooded entrance during an exceptional high tide water level on Nov 12, 2019.
The flooded St Mark's Square, with the Bell Tower and St Mark's Basilica, in Venice, on Nov 12, 2019.
A woman stands on a barrier during an exceptional high tide water level in Venice on Nov 12, 2019.
A shop owner clears his flooded premises in Venice, on Nov 12, 2019.
People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, on Nov 12, 2019.
A woman carries a child in the flooded St Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, on Nov 12, 2019.
