In Pictures: First full moon of 2022

It's also known as 'Wolf Moon' because wolves were more likely to be heard howling in the US during this time of the year.

People stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the full moon, sometimes known as a "Wolf Moon", rise behind Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, January 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walks over Ivinghoe Beacon as the Wolf Moon rises, in Ivinghoe, Britain, January 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A full moon rises behind buildings in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon, near the Israeli border with Gaza, Israel January 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An Israeli army Black Hawk helicopter flies during full moon off the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, near the Israeli border with Gaza, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel January 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Wolf Moon sets behind Hartshead Pike, Ashton-under-Lyne, Britain, January 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man looks at a full Moon, sometimes known as a 'Wolf Moon', while walking in the water at Seapoint beach in Dublin, Ireland, January 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Wolf Moon, the first full moon of the year, is pictured through coloured fairy lights hanging outside a shopping mall in Bangkok on January 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The Wolf Moon rises over Lambton, County Durham, Britain, January 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A full moon, known as Wolf Moon, is seen over several windmills in Palas de Rei, Lugo, northwestern Spain, January 18, 2022. It is the first full moon of 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The full moon rises beside illuminated trees of the Olympic Park Center ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Wolf Moon, the first full moon of the year, rises behind The Shard in central London on January 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The full moon sets behind the mountains including the twin peaks of Les Jumelles in the Chablais Valaisan, seen from Fenalet-sur-Bex, Switzerland, January 18, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A bird flies in front of the full moon in Szczecin, Poland, January 18, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

