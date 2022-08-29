In Pictures: First day of eased mask-wearing rules

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: First day of eased mask-wearing rules
People in Singapore will not be required to wear a mask indoors except in healthcare facilities and on public transport.
Updated
Published
33 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wDyU
On Monday (Aug 29), for the first time in more than two years, Singaporeans were not required to wear a mask indoors - but not everyone was keen to ditch it., as seen in a photo taken at Waterway Point shopping mall on Aug 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR
In shopping malls and schools across Singapore, many people were seen still wearing their masks as seen in a photo taken at Tampines Mall on Aug 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
People entering Tampines Mall are seen with and without masks on Aug 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Shoppers at Century Square Tampines on Aug 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
A class at Poi Ching School, where some students were not wearing their masks in class, Aug 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Customers without masks queue for food and drinks at Redhill market on Aug 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Customers at Redhill market on Aug 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Commuters at Outram MRT station on Aug 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Commuters at Clementi MRT train on Aug 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Back to the top