In Pictures: First day of eased mask-wearing rules

People in Singapore will not be required to wear a mask indoors except in healthcare facilities and on public transport.

On Monday (Aug 29), for the first time in more than two years, Singaporeans were not required to wear a mask indoors - but not everyone was keen to ditch it., as seen in a photo taken at Waterway Point shopping mall on Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR
In shopping malls and schools across Singapore, many people were seen still wearing their masks as seen in a photo taken at Tampines Mall on Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
People entering Tampines Mall are seen with and without masks on Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Shoppers at Century Square Tampines on Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
A class at Poi Ching School, where some students were not wearing their masks in class, Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Customers without masks queue for food and drinks at Redhill market on Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Customers at Redhill market on Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Commuters at Outram MRT station on Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Commuters at Clementi MRT train on Aug 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

