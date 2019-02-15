In Pictures: First anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings
Thursday (Feb 15) was the first anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead. Alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz was 19 at the time. Surviving students of the deadliest high school shooting in US history have become vocal advocates for gun control, organising protests and maintaining social media presences, particularly on Twitter.
