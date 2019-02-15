In Pictures: First anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings

Thursday (Feb 15) was the first anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead. Alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz was 19 at the time. Surviving students of the deadliest high school shooting in US history have become vocal advocates for gun control, organising protests and maintaining social media presences, particularly on Twitter.

Posters with the names of victims are shown during a memorial service on the one-year anniversary of the shooting which claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Clergy of different faiths stand on stage at a large memorial service on the one-year anniversary of the shooting which claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A vigil to honour victims on the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A vigil to honour victims on the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A memorial service at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Community members attend to the vigil in remembrance of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A poetry reading at a memorial garden to honour victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A memorial garden to honour victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A memorial garden to honour victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Kareen Vargas, 27, prays outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: THE WASHINGTON POST / MATT MCCLAIN
T-shirts mourning teen victims of gun violence decorate a fence in front of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on in Bethesda, Maryland, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Mr Anthony Gonzalez hugs his daughter Victoria Gonzalez (left) and her teacher Ronit Reoven at a memorial setup near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
The Temple of Time in Coral Springs, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019. The Temple of the Time was built by artist David Best to pay tribute to victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A police officer on guard at the entrance of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019, on the first anniversary of the shooting at the school.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mr Kul Bhushan Mody and his wife Kiran Bala Mody pray outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
