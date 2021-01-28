In Pictures: First anniversary of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people a year ago.

Published
1 hour ago
Anthony Calderon leaves flowers to pay his respects at a makeshift memorial on Jan 26, 2021 in Calabasas, California, at the hillside site of a helicopter crash a year ago that killed nine people including Lakers' basketball player Kobe Bryant and da
Anthony Calderon leaves flowers to pay his respects at a makeshift memorial on Jan 26, 2021 in Calabasas, California, at the hillside site of a helicopter crash a year ago that killed nine people including Lakers' basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant. PHOTO: AFP
People gather in front of a mural of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, both with a set of wings, by artist sloe_motions displayed on a wall in downtown Los Angeles, California on Jan 26, 2021 as people mark the one-year de
People gather in front of a mural of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, both with a set of wings, by artist sloe_motions displayed on a wall in downtown Los Angeles, California on Jan 26, 2021 as people mark the one-year death anniversary of Kobe Bryant. PHOTO: AFP
Bree Rodriguez, wearing a jacket with words "Legends Never Die" on the back, reacts as she visits a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Jan 26, 2021 as people gather to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Lo
Bree Rodriguez, wearing a jacket with words "Legends Never Die" on the back, reacts as she visits a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Jan 26, 2021 as people gather to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. PHOTO: AFP
Fans gather at a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Jan 26, 2021, marking the one-year death anniversary of former Loe Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant.
Fans gather at a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Jan 26, 2021, marking the one-year death anniversary of former Loe Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant. PHOTO: AFP
Dog "Billy" wears Laker colours as people gather at a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Jan 26, 2021, marking the one-year death anniversary of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant.
Dog "Billy" wears Laker colours as people gather at a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Jan 26, 2021, marking the one-year death anniversary of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant.PHOTO: AFP
A fan wears a face mask with images of late Kobe Bryant, who perished one year ago alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles, as fans gather outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif
A fan wears a face mask with images of late Kobe Bryant, who perished one year ago alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles, as fans gather outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A mural depicting Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna by artist Mr Brainwash is seen in Los Angeles on Jan 26, 2021.
A mural depicting Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna by artist Mr Brainwash is seen in Los Angeles on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A fan writes a note on a mural of late Kobe Bryant, who perished one year ago alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan 26, 2021.
A fan writes a note on a mural of late Kobe Bryant, who perished one year ago alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan 26, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wears sneakers honoring the late Kobe Bryant before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on Jan 27, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wears sneakers honoring the late Kobe Bryant before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on Jan 27, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
The Los Angeles Lakers stand for a moment of silence in honor of the late Kobe Bryant before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Jan 27, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
The Los Angeles Lakers stand for a moment of silence in honor of the late Kobe Bryant before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Jan 27, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Topics: 