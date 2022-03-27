In Pictures: Finding shelter in Ukraine's metro stations

Alexander Ivoshenko lifts his daughter Kira as his wife holds their son Danila at their sleeping site in a metro station that is being used as a bomb shelter, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. Ivoshenko, who came to this shelter one day after the beginning of the war, said: "There are no distractions during war. We have nothing to do here except take care of the kids and try to keep our personal hygiene the way we can".

PHOTO: REUTERS