In Pictures: Finding shelter in Ukraine's metro stations
Many have moved underground, eating, sleeping and living in metro stations that serve as a bomb shelter from possible air raids during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
https://str.sg/wnjB
People living in a metro station used as a bomb shelter sit and stand in their sleeping area in a train in Kharkiv on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Alexander Ivoshenko lifts his daughter Kira as his wife holds their son Danila at their sleeping site in a metro station that is being used as a bomb shelter, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. Ivoshenko, who came to this shelter one day after the beginning of the war, said: "There are no distractions during war. We have nothing to do here except take care of the kids and try to keep our personal hygiene the way we can".
PHOTO: REUTERS
Lyudmila Lazareva and her dog Rika sit in a in a metro station in northern Kharkiv with Katarina Bovt, Kolya and their son Nikita where they live to shelter from shelling in their neighbourhood, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 24, 2022. Lazareva has moved to the underground shelter 30 days ago after the apartment building next to hers got hit by a shell on the first day of the war and she only leaves the station to briefly walk her dog.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Musicians play for people living in a metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
People living in a metro station used as a bomb shelter listen to musicians playing for them in Kharkiv on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
People sit in a stationary subway car in a metro station in northern Kharkiv where they live to shelter from shelling in their neighbourhood, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman reads in a metro station in northern Kharkiv where she lives to shelter from shelling in her neighbourhood as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People who are sheltering in a metro station in northern Kharkiv receive food from volunteers as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Veronika Shaposhnik, 7, sits in a stationary subway car in a metro station in northern Kharkiv where she lives with her mother to shelter from shelling in her neighbourhood as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 24, 2022. Veronika moved underground with her mother 30 days ago, on the first day of the war.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Natalia Shaposhnik, 36, plays with her daughter Veronika, 7, in a stationary subway car in a metro station in northern Kharkiv where they live to shelter from shelling in their neighbourhood, Ukraine, March 24, 2022. Shaposhnik and her daughter moved underground 30 days ago, on the first day of the war.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Lena Artyomenka, who has been sheltering in a metro station since the first day of the war, prepares food in a subway car where she currently lives, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People shelter in a metro station in northern Kharkiv from shelling in their neighbourhood as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 24, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tima, 6, holds a toygun at a metro station that serves as a shelter from possible air raids, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A girl looks on at a metro station that serves as a shelter from possible air raids, as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People living in a metro station used as a bomb shelter walk in a corridor in Kharkiv on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR
