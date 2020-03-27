In Pictures: Final night of merrymaking before bars and clubs in Singapore close till April 30
Singapore patrons had their last chance to socialise at nightclubs, pubs and bars on Thursday (March 26) before doors shut at 11.59pm till April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here are some before and after photos.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.