In Pictures: Final night of merrymaking before bars and clubs in Singapore close till April 30

Singapore patrons had their last chance to socialise at nightclubs, pubs and bars on Thursday (March 26) before doors shut at 11.59pm till April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here are some before and after photos.

The crowd at Boat Quay at 10pm, on March 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Patrons at pubs along Boat Quay at 10.10pm, on March 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Patrons at a pub along Haji Lane at 10.11pm, on March 26, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Patrons at a pub at 10.13pm along Haji Lane, on March 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Patrons at pubs at Boat Quay at 10.30pm, on March 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Staff at Skinny’s Lounge started cleaning up and getting ready to shut down at about 11.30pm on March 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Staff of bar Piedra Negra keeping the outdoor tables and chairs along Haji Lane, as they plan to close from 11.30pm onwards, ahead of the stipulated 11.59pm, on March 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A Piedra Negra staff from India standing outside the closed bar at 11.34pm.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Bar Piedra Negra along Haji Lane was closed at midnight, on March 27, 2020.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Chairs are neatly stacked up outside Highlander at Clark Quay at 12.30am, on March 27, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Harry’s at Riverside Point was closed at 12.45am, on March 27, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Nightclub Zouk at Clark Quay was closed at 12.30am, on March 27, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG2E1
