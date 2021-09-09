In Pictures: Festival of Lights illuminates Berlin

Famous landmarks and buildings in the German capital serve as a backdrop for light installations and 3D projections.

Published
1 hour ago
The Berlin Cathedral (Berliner Dom) is illuminated during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2021.
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2021. During the festival, buildings and landmarks of the German capital are screened with light installations and 3D projections.
People watch the Berlin Cathedral (not pictured) being illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2021.
Light designs are projected onto high-rise building at the Potsdamer Platz as part of the yearly Festival of Lights in Berlin on September 8, 2021.
The Berlin Cathedral (Berliner Dom) is illuminated during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2021. Words read "tolerance" and "thankfulness".
The Berlin Cathedral is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2021.
People gather in front of the Konzerthaus (Berlin Concert Hall) illuminated as part of the yearly Festival of Lights in Berlin on September 3, 2021.
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2021.
People gather in front of the Konzerthaus (Berlin Concert Hall) illuminated as part of the yearly Festival of Lights in Berlin on September 3, 2021.
The Victory Column is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2021.
