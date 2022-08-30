In Pictures: Ferry rescue exercise

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Ferry rescue exercise
The multi-agency exercise aims to test the operational readiness of the various teams.
Updated
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wzkJ
A Republic of Singapore Air Force serviceman engaged in the evacuation of a dummy passenger by helicopter on Aug 30, 2022, as part of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s ferry rescue exercise, held off the western coast of Sentosa and at HarbourFront Passenger Terminal.
ST PHOTOS: FELINE LIM
RSAF personnel performing a helicopter evacuation on the MPA Guardian during the Ferry Rescue Exercise by MPA - FEREX 2022 - A multi-agency exercise which aims to test the agencies’ operational readiness and coordinated responses to deal with ferry mishaps at sea.
Boat crew setting up the life raft of a distress ferry.
Passengers are transported from a distress ferry onto a life raft before going up a MPA patrol craft.
Straits Times reporter Samuel Devaraj descending a ladder in the process of being transferred onto a life raft from the distressed ferry in the exercise.
RSAF personnel performing a helicopter evacuation.
Minister for Transport S Iswaran speaks to Jennyline Fan, LTC Commander, Sentosa Fire Station.
A dummy passenger is transported by SCDF personnel back to shore.
Triage and medical teams from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Ministry of Health at HarbourFront, attending to those playing the role of injured passengers.
Triage and medical teams tending to an injured 'passenger'.
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
MARITIME AND PORT AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE
EMERGENCY SERVICES
Back to the top