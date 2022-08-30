In Pictures: Ferry rescue exercise

The multi-agency exercise aims to test the operational readiness of the various teams.

Updated
Published
2 min ago
A Republic of Singapore Air Force serviceman engaged in the evacuation of a dummy passenger by helicopter on Aug 30, 2022, as part of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s ferry rescue exercise, held off the western coast of Sentosa and at HarbourFront Passenger Terminal. ST PHOTOS: FELINE LIM
RSAF personnel performing a helicopter evacuation on the MPA Guardian during the Ferry Rescue Exercise by MPA - FEREX 2022 - A multi-agency exercise which aims to test the agencies’ operational readiness and coordinated responses to deal with ferry mishaps at sea.
Boat crew setting up the life raft of a distress ferry.
Passengers are transported from a distress ferry onto a life raft before going up a MPA patrol craft.
Straits Times reporter Samuel Devaraj descending a ladder in the process of being transferred onto a life raft from the distressed ferry in the exercise.
RSAF personnel performing a helicopter evacuation.
Minister for Transport S Iswaran speaks to Jennyline Fan, LTC Commander, Sentosa Fire Station.
A dummy passenger is transported by SCDF personnel back to shore.
Triage and medical teams from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Ministry of Health at HarbourFront, attending to those playing the role of injured passengers.
Triage and medical teams tending to an injured 'passenger'.

