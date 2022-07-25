In Pictures: Fans return to Comic-Con

The San Diego pop-culture gathering is back in full swing after two years of virtual events because of the pandemic.

Updated
Published
5 min ago
Cosplayers dressed as Hawkeye, Winter Soldier, Wonder Woman, Thor, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Tony Stark attend 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego, July 22, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Cosplayers attend Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. theatrical session with "Black Adam" and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Cosplayers dressed as aliens ride a sidecar motorcycle outside Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, U.S., July 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Attendees look at the animatronic Grogu Baby Yoda puppet from Star Wars "The Mandalorian" at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A cosplayer portrays Cad Bane from "The Book of Boba Fett" at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Cosplayers dressed as Jason, Michael Myers, and Leatherface attend 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 22, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Cosplayers dressed as Jawas attend 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 22, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A cosplayer wearing a Top Gun jacket and a lego head walks outside the convention center during Comic-Con International 2022 on July 22, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: AFP
Colorful cosplayers pose outside the convention center during Comic-Con International 2022 on July 22, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: AFP
Spiderman and Iron Man inspired princess cosplayers pose in the convention center lobby during Comic-Con International 2022 on July 22, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: AFP
People dressed in costumes walk downtown near the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 21, 2022, in San Diego, California. After two years of virtual events due to the pandemic, the convention is welcoming back fans in person. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A cosplayer dressed as Michael Myers from the movie "Halloween" rides the trolley during Comic-Con International 2022 on July 21, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: AFP
Attendee, Ronnie Cruz flies his 13-month-old son Maddox Cruz like a superhero outside the convention center during Comic-Con International 2022 on July 21, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: AFP
A cosplayer dressed as Spiderman from Captain America: Civil War, walks outside the convention center during Comic-Con International 2022 on July 21, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: AFP
A man dressed as a clown from the film "IT" stands near the San Diego Convention Center where Comic Con is being held on July 21, 2022, in San Diego, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top