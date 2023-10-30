The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Fans assemble to break record for largest Spider-Man gathering
About 1,000 people gathered at a major monument in Argentina’s capital dressed as Spider-Man.
Updated
33 min ago
Published
34 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iGEg
A man dressed as Spider-Man adjusting his tie at a Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering, organised in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentine influencer Uki Deane organised the gathering in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023, via Instagram, aiming to outdo an event in June in Malaysia where 685 people dressed as Spider-Man.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Fans dressed as Spider-Man waving at the camera in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Two men dressed as Spider-Man gesturing at the camera during the Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cosplayers dressed as Spider-Man performing stunts at the obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view showing cosplayers dressed as Spider-Man in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Cosplayers dressed as Spider-Man gathering at the obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman dressed as Spider-Man posing for a picture in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man dressed as Spider-Man striking a pose at a road junction in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Fans dressed as Spider-Man in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
World record
Argentina
Back to the top