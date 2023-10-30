In Pictures: Fans assemble to break record for largest Spider-Man gathering

About 1,000 people gathered at a major monument in Argentina’s capital dressed as Spider-Man.

Updated
33 min ago
Published
34 min ago
A man dressed as Spider-Man adjusting his tie at a Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering, organised in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Argentine influencer Uki Deane organised the gathering in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023, via Instagram, aiming to outdo an event in June in Malaysia where 685 people dressed as Spider-Man. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fans dressed as Spider-Man waving at the camera in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Two men dressed as Spider-Man gesturing at the camera during the Spider-Man cosplayers' gathering in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cosplayers dressed as Spider-Man performing stunts at the obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view showing cosplayers dressed as Spider-Man in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Cosplayers dressed as Spider-Man gathering at the obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A woman dressed as Spider-Man posing for a picture in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man dressed as Spider-Man striking a pose at a road junction in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fans dressed as Spider-Man in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct 29, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top