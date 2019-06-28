In Pictures: Fans and revellers at Glastonbury festival

Music lovers and merrymakers have been swarming into the south-west of England to attend this year's Glastonbury Festival, which promises plenty of big names in music and the performing arts. Some 200,000 people are expected at the five-day festival, which ends on Sunday (June 30).

Festivalgoers enjoying the weather at this year's Glastonbury at the Worthy farm in Britain on June 27, 2019.
A view of the Glastonbury Festival campsite at the Worthy farm in Britain on June 27, 2019.
A performer on stilts at the Glastonbury Festival on June 27, 2019.
Stilt walkers on specially designed bikes at the Glastonbury Festival in Britain.
A merry festivalgoer at Glastonbury.
Protesters affiliated with the Extinction Rebellion taking part in a procession during the Glastonbury Festival on June 27, 2019.
Protesters affiliated with the Extinction Rebellion taking part in a procession during the Glastonbury Festival on June 27, 2019.
Activists affiliated with the Extinction Rebellion at the Glastonbury Festival on June 27, 2019.
Animal activists at the Glastonbury Festival on June 27, 2019.
Festivalgoers at Glastonbury.
Revellers dancing in the sun at the Glastonbury Festival.
Newlyweds Sarah Adney and Jack Watney celebrate after getting married during the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy farm in Britain on June 27, 2019.
Fans taking a break during the Glastonbury Festival.
A festivalgoer at sunset on June 27, 2019.
