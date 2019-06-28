In Pictures: Fans and revellers at Glastonbury festival
Music lovers and merrymakers have been swarming into the south-west of England to attend this year's Glastonbury Festival, which promises plenty of big names in music and the performing arts. Some 200,000 people are expected at the five-day festival, which ends on Sunday (June 30).
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.