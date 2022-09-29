In Pictures: Excitement revs up ahead of F1

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Excitement revs up ahead of F1
After a two-year break brought on by the pandemic, the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix F1 race returns.
Updated
Published
9 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wraY
A crowd looks on at the Mercedes racing crew and car in the pit lane on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Members of the public watching the Mercedes F1 Team tyre change practice at the pit lane on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Red Bull racing crew and car at the pit lane on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Ferrari racing car at the pit lane on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Williams racing car at the pit lane on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Mechanics are seen in front of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team garage at the F1 Pit Building on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Members of the volunteer medical team practice extracting an injured person at the F1 Pit Building on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Mercedes crew and racing car at the garage on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Red Bull's Max Verstappen walks into the F1 Pit Building on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Alpine's Esteban Ocon at the pit on September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas posing on the race simulator in Puma’s flagship store at 313@Somerset on September 28, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu autographing memorabilia in Puma’s flagship store, September 28, 2022. He made history in 2022 when he signed for Alfa Romeo to become China’s first F1 driver.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Singapore Grand Prix 2022 street circuit lit up by over 1,600 custom-made floodlights for F1’s first night race after a two-year break.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
View of grandstand seats ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, September 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Heavy traffic along Nicoll Highway outside Suntec City Mall after part of it leading to Esplanade Drive was closed at 10am on September 28, 2022, ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Race preparations at the F1 Pit Building on September 23, 2022. . From Wednesday, some roads around the Marina Centre and Padang areas will be closed.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Race preparations at the F1 Pit Building on September 23, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Race preparations at the pit lane ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, September 22, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
F1
SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX
Back to the top