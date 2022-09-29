In Pictures: Excitement revs up ahead of F1

After a two-year break brought on by the pandemic, the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix F1 race returns.

A crowd looks on at the Mercedes racing crew and car in the pit lane on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Members of the public watching the Mercedes F1 Team tyre change practice at the pit lane on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Red Bull racing crew and car at the pit lane on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Ferrari racing car at the pit lane on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Williams racing car at the pit lane on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Mechanics are seen in front of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team garage at the F1 Pit Building on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Members of the volunteer medical team practice extracting an injured person at the F1 Pit Building on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Mercedes crew and racing car at the garage on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Red Bull's Max Verstappen walks into the F1 Pit Building on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Alpine's Esteban Ocon at the pit on September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas posing on the race simulator in Puma’s flagship store at 313@Somerset on September 28, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu autographing memorabilia in Puma’s flagship store, September 28, 2022. He made history in 2022 when he signed for Alfa Romeo to become China’s first F1 driver. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Singapore Grand Prix 2022 street circuit lit up by over 1,600 custom-made floodlights for F1’s first night race after a two-year break. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
View of grandstand seats ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, September 29, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Heavy traffic along Nicoll Highway outside Suntec City Mall after part of it leading to Esplanade Drive was closed at 10am on September 28, 2022, ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Race preparations at the F1 Pit Building on September 23, 2022. . From Wednesday, some roads around the Marina Centre and Padang areas will be closed. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Race preparations at the F1 Pit Building on September 23, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Race preparations at the pit lane ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, September 22, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

