In Pictures: Europe wilts under scorching heatwave
Hot weather pushes temperatures to record highs in some countries.
Updated
Published
4 min ago
People cool off by a water fountain during a heatwave, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. Britain recorded its hottest day ever on July 19, with the temperature exceeding 40 deg C.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A municipal employee sprays water on the ground in the center of Amsterdam due to the warm weather, July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: ANP VIA AFP
People cool off in the Dreisam river in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A rail passenger uses a fan to cool down as they sit with their belongings at Euston train station in central London, July 19, 2022, as services were cancelled due to a trackside fire, and as the country experiences an extreme heat wave.
PHOTO: AFP
Tourists fill their bottles at a fountain in front of the Pantheon, amid a fierce heatwave sweeping across Europe, in central Rome, July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man uses an umbrella hat to shelter from the sun in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning as the UK could have its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41 degrees Celsius.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A field with dried sunflowers near Philippsburg, Germany, July 19, 2022. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects the heatwave to peak in the coming days, with temperatures reaching between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius predicted in large parts of Germany.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during the hot weather, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People shelter from the sun underneath a map during the hot weather, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, July 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man drinks water from a public drinking establishment during a heatwave in Nijmegen, Netherlands, July 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People jump into the sea at Brighton, southern England, July 17, 2022. The UK's meteorological agency on Friday issued its first ever "red" warning for exceptional heat, forecasting record highs of 40 degrees Celsius next week.
PHOTO: AFP
A tourist bus rides past a thermometer displaying 49 Celsius degrees (120.2 Fahrenheit degrees) at Gran Via during the second heatwave of the year in Madrid, Spain, July 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the
ST microsite here.
HEATWAVE
WEATHER
CLIMATE CHANGE
Back to the top