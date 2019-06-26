In Pictures: Europe hit by deadly heatwave as temperatures escalate

Fans flew off store shelves and public fountains offered relief from the heat as temperatures soared in Europe at the start of the week on Monday (June 24). Authorities have issued warnings against dehydration and heatstroke, in particular for children and the elderly, and hospitals have been placed on high alert.

A pigeon drinks water from a fountain in Mulhouse, eastern France on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People enjoy the sunny and warm weather on the Bains des Paquis on the shore of Lake of Geneva, in Geneva, Switzerland on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People cool off in the water of Lake Geneva during the sunny and warm weather at La Jetee de la Compagnie, in Lausanne Switzerland, on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People cool themselves down in the fountain of the Trocadero esplanade in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A woman rests at the Retiro Park in downtown Madrid, on a warm summer day on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People cool off in the fountains at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hit much of France on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Boys jump into the canal near Reims, northeastern France, as temperatures soar on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A zookeeper sprays water on an Asian elephant at the zoo in Berlin, Germany on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man walks by as tourists take selfies on the French Riviera city of Nice on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A man rides his bicycle under the water jet of a sprinkler system in Berlin, Germany on June 25, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman refreshes at the Fontana della Barcaccia on Piazzia di Spagna in downtown Rome during an unusually early summer heatwave on June 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Tourists drink and fill their bottle from a public fountain to refresh themselves during an unusually early summer heatwave on June 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Fans flew off store shelves and public fountains offered relief from the heat as temperatures soared in Europe on June 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A tourist gets some relief during an unusually early summer heatwave in Rome on June 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks her dog through a fountain installation in the French city of Lyon on June 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
