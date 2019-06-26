In Pictures: Europe hit by deadly heatwave as temperatures escalate
Fans flew off store shelves and public fountains offered relief from the heat as temperatures soared in Europe at the start of the week on Monday (June 24). Authorities have issued warnings against dehydration and heatstroke, in particular for children and the elderly, and hospitals have been placed on high alert.
