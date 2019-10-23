In Pictures: Enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito
Emperor Naruhito was formally enthroned before world dignitaries at the Imperial Palace, in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.
He donned a dark orange robe that is worn only on rare special occasions. The half-hour event, known as the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, was held at the Matsu no Ma (Pine Room), the most prestigious room in the Imperial Palace.
