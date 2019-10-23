In Pictures: Enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Emperor Naruhito was formally enthroned before world dignitaries at the Imperial Palace, in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019. He donned a dark orange robe that is worn only on rare special occasions. The half-hour event, known as the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, was held at the Matsu no Ma (Pine Room), the most prestigious room in the Imperial Palace.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako receive "banzai" cheers during the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako receive "banzai" cheers during the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the enthronement ceremony where the emperor officially proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct 22, 2019.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the enthronement ceremony where the emperor officially proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Japanese officials shout "banzai" (long live the Emperor) cheers for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct 22, 2019.
Japanese officials shout "banzai" (long live the Emperor) cheers for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Emperor Naruhito at the end of the enthronement ceremony where he officially proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct 22, 2019.
Emperor Naruhito at the end of the enthronement ceremony where he officially proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Iceland's President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson and Singapore's President Halimah Yacob at the enthronement of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Oct 22, 2019.
Iceland's President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson and Singapore's President Halimah Yacob at the enthronement of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Oct 22, 2019. PHOTO: JAPAN'S CABINET OFFICE
Malaysia's Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar arrive for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 22, 2019.
Malaysia's Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar arrive for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives for the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct 22, 2019.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives for the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on their way to the Imperial Palace for the court banquet in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on their way to the Imperial Palace for the court banquet in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Guests mingle in the Grand Hall during the court banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.
Guests mingle in the Grand Hall during the court banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako (both centre back) attend the court banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako (both centre back) attend the court banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Japanese Empress Masako leaves the enthronement ceremony held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 22, 2019.
Japanese Empress Masako leaves the enthronement ceremony held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Japanese Crown Prince Akishino (right) and Crown Princess Kiko (second from right) on their way to the Sokuirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-gi Ceremony at the Imperial Palace ahead of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony, in Tokyo, Japan, on Oc
Japanese Crown Prince Akishino (right) and Crown Princess Kiko (second from right) on their way to the Sokuirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-gi Ceremony at the Imperial Palace ahead of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony, in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wait for Japan's Emperor Naruhito to depart the Imperial Palace after the enthronement ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.
People wait for Japan's Emperor Naruhito to depart the Imperial Palace after the enthronement ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
People gather on the street to watch a live broadcast of Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.
People gather on the street to watch a live broadcast of Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Yomiuri Shimbun staff member hands out extra editions of the newspaper reporting on Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.
A Yomiuri Shimbun staff member hands out extra editions of the newspaper reporting on Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
2 hours ago
Topics: 