In Pictures: Elvis impersonators participate in 27th Parkes Elvis festival in Australia
All aboard the Elvis Express! Dozens of Elvis impersonators – donning shiny jumpsuits, retro sunglasses and Elvis-inspired wigs – made their way from Sydney on Jan 10, 2019, to the 27th Parkes Elvis Festival in the town of Parkes in Australia.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.