In Pictures: Elvis impersonators participate in 27th Parkes Elvis festival in Australia

All aboard the Elvis Express! Dozens of Elvis impersonators – donning shiny jumpsuits, retro sunglasses and Elvis-inspired wigs – made their way from Sydney on Jan 10, 2019, to the 27th Parkes Elvis Festival in the town of Parkes in Australia.

Elvis impersonators on a train after leaving Central station in Sydney on Jan 10, 2019. They are headed to the Parkes Elvis Festival in Parkes, New South Wales.
Elvis impersonators on a train after leaving Central station in Sydney on Jan 10, 2019. They are headed to the Parkes Elvis Festival in Parkes, New South Wales.PHOTO: AFP
An Elvis impersonator on a train after leaving Central station in Sydney, on his way to the Parkes Elvis Festival.
An Elvis impersonator on a train after leaving Central station in Sydney, on his way to the Parkes Elvis Festival.PHOTO: AFP
An Elvis impersonator with his luggage at Central station in Sydney on Jan 10, before boarding a train to the Parkes Elvis Festival.
An Elvis impersonator with his luggage at Central station in Sydney on Jan 10, before boarding a train to the Parkes Elvis Festival.PHOTO: AFP
An Elvis impersonator uses a train window as a mirror at Central station before boarding a train to the Parkes Elvis Festival.
An Elvis impersonator uses a train window as a mirror at Central station before boarding a train to the Parkes Elvis Festival.PHOTO: AFP
Elvis impersonators and fans at Central station in Sydney before boarding a train to the Parkes Elvis Festival.
Elvis impersonators and fans at Central station in Sydney before boarding a train to the Parkes Elvis Festival.PHOTO: AFP
An Elvis impersonator and a fan dancing to Elvis songs at Central station in Sydney.
An Elvis impersonator and a fan dancing to Elvis songs at Central station in Sydney.PHOTO: AFP
Elvis impersonators and fans at Central station.
Elvis impersonators and fans at Central station.PHOTO: AFP
Elvis impersonator Kingsley Rock posing for a photograph before boarding the "Elvis Express" at Central station in Sydney on Jan 10, 2019.
Elvis impersonator Kingsley Rock posing for a photograph before boarding the "Elvis Express" at Central station in Sydney on Jan 10, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Elvis fan at Central station in Sydney.
An Elvis fan at Central station in Sydney.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Parkes Mayor Ken Keith all dressed for the occasion.
Parkes Mayor Ken Keith all dressed for the occasion.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Elvis fans from Japan at Central station in Sydney.
Elvis fans from Japan at Central station in Sydney.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Elvis fans Debirah Petreski and Gail Goulding taking a wefie before boarding the "Elvis Express".
Elvis fans Debirah Petreski and Gail Goulding taking a wefie before boarding the "Elvis Express".PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Elvis impersonator Alfre Vaz at Central Station in Sydney on Jan 10, 2019.
Elvis impersonator Alfre Vaz at Central Station in Sydney on Jan 10, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
