In Pictures: Elephants bring Christmas cheer to children in Thailand

Dressed in Santa costumes, the elephants from Ayutthaya Elephant Palace help to distribute face masks during the holiday season.

Mahouts dress elephants as Santa Claus to help distribute face masks to students, in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, ahead of Christmas celebrations at a school in Ayutthaya, Thailand, Dec 23, 2020.
The annual event has replaced the usual presents with protective face masks this year, and is being held outside, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Children come out to greet the elephants.
An elephant holds a basket filled with face masks.
Children line up to collect their masks.
Children pose for photos with the elephants.
A mahout adjusts the face mask of an elephant.
Mahouts and the elephants pose for photos ahead of event.
