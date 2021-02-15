In Pictures: Earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan's Fukushima prefecture

More than 150 people were injured in the 7.3-magnitude quake.

Published
36 min ago
This aerial picture taken from a Jiji Press chartered aircraft shows the landslide site of a circuit field in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima prefecture on Feb 14, 2021, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's east coast late on February 13. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A collapsed wall is pictured following a strong earthquake in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan on Feb 14, 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Residents collect damaged roof tiles after a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents collect damaged roof tiles which were broken by a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A staff member at a library clearing up books after a strong earthquake hit Iwaki City in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Feb 14, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker cleans up broken bottles at a liquor shop after a strong quake in Fukushima, Japan, Feb 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo.PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Mitsue Hisa, 70, an owner of a Japanese izakaya pub, cleans up broken dishes at her shop after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture Japan, February 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hidenori Yahiro, 56, an owner of a bar, cleans up broken bottles and cups at his bar after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture Japan, Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A gate is seen broken in Koori, Fukushima Prefecture, early on Feb 14, 2021, after a strong earthquake shook northeastern Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
