In Pictures: Dozens killed as monsoon storm hits Bangladesh and India

Millions are also left stranded or homeless by devastating floods from torrential rains.

Updated
Published
18 min ago
People wade along a road in a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Sylhet, June 18, 2022. Monsoon storms in Bangladesh have killed at least 25 people and unleashed devastating floods that left more than four million others stranded, officials said Saturday. PHOTO: AFP
People use boats to wade through a road in a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Companiganj, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People wade through the water as they look for shelter during a flood, amidst heavy rains that caused widespread flooding in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman with children wades along flooded street during a monsoon rainfall in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People get on a boat as they look for shelter during a flood, amidst heavy rains that caused widespread flooding in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People make their way on a boat while others wade along a flooded street during a monsoon rainfall in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A girl carries her brother as she wades through a flooded road after heavy rains, on the outskirts of Agartala, India, June 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man carries his livestock as he wades through flood waters in Solmara of Nalbari district, in India's Assam state, June 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Villagers fish near a house submerged in flood waters along the national highway 31 in Rangia of Kamrup district, in India's Assam state, June 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man looks at overturned electric pillars which were damaged by flood waters in Rangia of Kamrup district, in India's Assam state, June 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

