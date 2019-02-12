In Pictures: Dogs have their day at Westminster Dog Show in New York
Thousands of dogs vie for an array of trophies, including the prestigious title of Best in Show, at the two-day event that began on Monday (Feb 11). Challengers came from across the United States and 14 other countries including Russia, Mexico, Canada and Japan.
