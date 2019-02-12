In Pictures: Dogs have their day at Westminster Dog Show in New York

Thousands of dogs vie for an array of trophies, including the prestigious title of Best in Show, at the two-day event that began on Monday (Feb 11). Challengers came from across the United States and 14 other countries including Russia, Mexico, Canada and Japan.

Crowds watch the judging at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
A group of Yorkshire Terrier competitors sit together at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. It is the second-oldest US sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby horse race.
A Lhasa Apso is groomed at the dog show. The competition features dogs from 203 breeds and varieties.
Virginia Goscinak grooms her Old English Sheepdog named Montgomery the Spartan General. The dogs are divided into seven groups: hounds, toys, non-sporting, herding, working, sporting and terrier. The dogs that emerge victorious from each of the seven
An Italian Greyhound wears a hat at the dog show in New York on Monday.
Davis the Pomeranian being groomed during the dog show on Monday.
Connor the Great Pyrenees receives a bath during the dog show. The Westminster Kennel Club was established in 1877, before the invention of the light bulb and the automobile, according to the organisation.
Heather Helmer shaves her Chihuahua, Monty, during the dog show. The show has its roots in New York City in the 1870s, when a group of sporting gentlemen would meet at a hotel bar near Union Square in lower Manhattan to trade stories about hunting an
The Bichon Frise competition at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Austin, an English Setter, rests on Abigail Anderson on an early morning shuttle to the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday.
Kadence Addison runs with her Spanish Water Dog in the judging ring during the Daytime Session in the Breed Judging across the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups.
A poodle named Pompey is groomed during the show on Monday.
An Afghan Hound waits in the benching area during the Daytime Session in the Breed Judging across the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups.
A Yorkshire Terrier rests in the benching area during the Daytime Session in the Breed Judging across the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups.
A Bulldog rests during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Monday.
