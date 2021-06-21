In Pictures: Dining in resumes for groups of 2 in Singapore

Diners were seen across Singapore on Monday (June 21) in hawker centres, coffee shops and eateries after eating out was allowed to resume for groups of up to two people.

Diners at 11 Telok Blangah Crescent food centre at around 9am on June 21, 2021.
Diners at 11 Telok Blangah Crescent food centre at around 9am on June 21, 2021.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
People dine at Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre on June 21, 2021.
People dine at Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre on June 21, 2021.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Diners at Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre on June 21, 2021.
Diners at Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre on June 21, 2021.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Safe distancing ambassadors at Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre on June 21, 2021.
Safe distancing ambassadors at Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre on June 21, 2021.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
People having breakfast at Pasir Ris Hawker Centre on June 21, 2021.
People having breakfast at Pasir Ris Hawker Centre on June 21, 2021.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
People eating at a food court in White Sands Mall on June 21, 2021.
People eating at a food court in White Sands Mall on June 21, 2021.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
People sitting alone or in pairs at 826 Tampines Kopi Point on June 21, 2021.
People sitting alone or in pairs at 826 Tampines Kopi Point on June 21, 2021.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
People having breakfast at a McDonald’s outlet in White Sands Mall on June 21, 2021.
People having breakfast at a McDonald’s outlet in White Sands Mall on June 21, 2021.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
