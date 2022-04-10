The Straits Times
In Pictures: Destruction in Chernihiv
Chernihiv, 144km north of Kyiv, is the largest city besieged by Russian troops to come back under complete Ukrainian control. Although residents are preparing for what they fear could be a Russian return in the coming days.
Published
54 min ago
https://str.sg/w7TM
A local woman next to her home, which has been destroyed by shelling, on the outskirts of Chernihiv city on April 09, 2022.
EPA-EFE
A destroyed residential house on April 9, 2022, in Novoselivka, in the Chernihiv suburbs of Ukraine.
AFP
A local woman looking through family photos that she found in the debris of her destroyed house on the outskirts of Chernihiv city, Ukraine, on April 09, 2022.
EPA-EFE
Hotel Ukraine, destroyed as a result of Russian shelling, on April 9, 2022, in Chernihiv, Ukraine.
AFP
An abandoned apartment in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on April 9, 2022.
AFP
A Ukrainian military helmet among the ruins of a building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on April 9, 2022.
AFP
Residents in a bomb shelter where they have stayed for more than a month.
AFP
A 59-year-old resident carrying away debris from her flat in Chernihiv on April 9, 2022. Her apartment was damaged as a result of shelling a few weeks ago.
AFP
The ruins of a stadium in Chernihiv on April 09, 2022.
EPA-EFE
A 62-year-old resident among the ruins of her house, which was destroyed by Russian shelling.
REUTERS
