In Pictures: Despite risks, child Thai boxer eager to return to ring after coronavirus halts season

There are an estimated 300,000 boxers under the age of 15 in Thailand.

Published
5 min ago
Child Muay Thai boxer Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua, his fighter name, 9, trains at a gym in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2020. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," said Peachurai. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum." The money he earns is vital income for his family.PHOTOS: REUTERS
Pornpattara Peachurai releases a kick as he trains at a gym in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2020.
Child Muay Thai boxers take a break from training at a boxing gym in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, September 4, 2020.
Pornpattara Peachurai spends time with his mother, Sureeporn Eimpong, 40, after a training session at a gym in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2020. "I'm from the lower class and I just make enough money to survive and don't have savings or fancy homes," Eimpong said. "The future of Tata is in boxing."
Pornpattara Peachurai plays with his friends after a training session at a gym in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2020.
Pornpattara Peachurai uses a mobile phone at his home which is located inside a gym, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2020.
Pornpattara Peachurai helps to serve a customer at his mother's food stall in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2020.
Pornpattara Peachurai eats breakfast next to his mother Sureeporn Eimpong, 40, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 7, 2020.
Pornpattara Peachurai prepares to take part in a boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, October 26, 2020.
Pornpattara Peachurai wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, October 26, 2020.
Child Muay Thai boxers Pornpattara Peachurai and Jaruadfai Ufa Boom Deksean take part in a boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, October 26, 2020.
Pornpattara Peachurai part in a Muay Thai boxing match with Jaruadfai Ufa Boom Deksean at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, October 26, 2020.
Sureeporn Eimpong, 40, the mother of nine-year-old Pornpattara Peachurai reacts during his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, October 26, 2020.
Pornpattara Peachurai celebrates after winning a boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, October 26, 2020.
Pornpattara Peachurai receives a tip from a supporter, after winning a boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand, October 26, 2020.