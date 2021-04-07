In Pictures: Despite risks, child Thai boxer eager to return to ring after coronavirus halts season

Child Muay Thai boxer Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua, his fighter name, 9, trains at a gym in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2020. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," said Peachurai. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum." The money he earns is vital income for his family.

PHOTOS: REUTERS