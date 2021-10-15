In Pictures: Deadly shooting erupts in Beirut over blast probe

Shiite fighters from Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim with (L to R) a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher amidst clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021. Gunfire killed several people and wounded 20 at a Beirut rally organised by the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements to demand the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator, the state-run National News Agency said.

PHOTO: AFP