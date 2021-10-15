In Pictures: Deadly shooting erupts in Beirut over blast probe

Gunfire killed at least five Lebanese Shi’ites in the worst street violence in more than a decade.

Shiite fighters from Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim with (L to R) a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher amidst clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021. Gunfire killed several people and wounded 20 at a Beirut rally organised by the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements to demand the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator, the state-run National News Agency said.PHOTO: AFP
An army soldier carries a schoolchild as civilians flee after gunfire erupted at a site near a protest that was getting underway against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last year's port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fighters from Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021. Gunfire killed at least several people and wounded 20 at a Beirut rally organised by the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements to demand the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator. PHOTO: AFP
Fighters from Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
People evacuate a casualty after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Lebanese medics help evacuate civilians during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on October 14, 2021, following a demonstration by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movement.PHOTO: AFP
Men help evacuate an elderly woman after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Civil defence members attempt to put out a fire inside a building after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A fighter from the Amal movement takes aim during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Army soldiers patrol after gunfire erupted, in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Army soldiers are seen behind a glass with gun holes, after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Lebanese Army soldiers patrol the clashes area in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
