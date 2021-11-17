In Pictures: Deadly Pacific north-west storm hits Canada

Torrential rains triggered mudslides, caused major flooding, and shut rail routes.

Published
3 min ago
Stranded cattle are seen during a community rescue operation after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021.
Stranded cattle are seen during a community rescue operation after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cows that were stranded in a flooded barn are rescued by people in boats and a sea doo after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia
Cows that were stranded in a flooded barn are rescued by people in boats and a sea doo after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A paddler kayaks on a flooded stretch of farmland after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021.
A paddler kayaks on a flooded stretch of farmland after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial handout image taken and released on November 16, 2021, by the City of Abbotsford via Twitter shows flooding on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, Canada.
This aerial handout image taken and released on November 16, 2021, by the City of Abbotsford via Twitter shows flooding on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, Canada. PHOTO: CITY OF ABBOTSFORD VIA AFP
This aerial handout image taken and released on November 16, 2021, by the City of Abbotsford via Twitter shows flooding on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, Canada.
This aerial handout image taken and released on November 16, 2021, by the City of Abbotsford via Twitter shows flooding on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, Canada.PHOTO: CITY OF ABBOTSFORD VIA AFP
Crowds gather along the Trans-Canada highway to view flooding after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021.
Crowds gather along the Trans-Canada highway to view flooding after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A truck is partially submerged on a flooded stretch of the Trans-Canada highway after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021.
A truck is partially submerged on a flooded stretch of the Trans-Canada highway after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
People try to avoid flood waters covering a neighborhood a day after severe rain prompted the evacuation of the city of 7,000 in Merritt, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021.
People try to avoid flood waters covering a neighborhood a day after severe rain prompted the evacuation of the city of 7,000 in Merritt, British Columbia, Canada, November 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a road near Popkum following mudslides and flooding in British Columbia, Canada November 14, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media on November 15, 2021.
A view of a road near Popkum following mudslides and flooding in British Columbia, Canada November 14, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media on November 15, 2021. PHOTO: BRITISH COLUMBIA TRANSPORTATION VIA REUTERS
A car lies submerged in a ditch on a flooded stretch of road after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021.
A car lies submerged in a ditch on a flooded stretch of road after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A restrooms building in Hougen Park is seen submerged after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021.
A restrooms building in Hougen Park is seen submerged after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man rides a bicycle along the sea wall past a barge that came loose from its mooring and crashed ashore after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021.
A man rides a bicycle along the sea wall past a barge that came loose from its mooring and crashed ashore after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A sailboat lays on its side where it was driven ashore by high winds after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021.
A sailboat lays on its side where it was driven ashore by high winds after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 