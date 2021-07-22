In Pictures: Day one of tighter Covid-19 safety measures

Wet markets and food centres see reduced crowds.

Published
3 min ago
People scanning with their TraceTogether apps and token at the entry point to the market at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021.
People scanning with their TraceTogether apps and token at the entry point to the market at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Fishmongers seeing low traffic and slow business at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021. These fishmongers have undergone PCR testing, one of them as many as three times in four days, and returned to open their business (July 21) after
Fishmongers seeing low traffic and slow business at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021. These fishmongers have undergone PCR testing, one of them as many as three times in four days, and returned to open their business (July 21) after getting a negative result. These fishmongers also get their stocks from Senoko Fishery Port.PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
People ordering takeaways at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021. In-dining is not allowed under these tightened Covid-19 measures.
People ordering takeaways at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021. In-dining is not allowed under these tightened Covid-19 measures. PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Safe-distancing measures at Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021.
Safe-distancing measures at Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
A pork stall, one of very few stalls open at Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre, is seen on July 22, 2021.
A pork stall, one of very few stalls open at Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre, is seen on July 22, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Workers tape up seats and tables at Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021.
Workers tape up seats and tables at Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
A visibly thinner crowd at Tiong Bahru Market is seen on July 22, 2021.
A visibly thinner crowd at Tiong Bahru Market is seen on July 22, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Many fish stalls at Tiong Bahru Market were closed, July 22, 2021.
Many fish stalls at Tiong Bahru Market were closed, July 22, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A man drinks as he sits in his car boot near Tiong Bahru Market on the first day of the dine-in ban in a photo taken on July 22, 2021.
A man drinks as he sits in his car boot near Tiong Bahru Market on the first day of the dine-in ban in a photo taken on July 22, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Chairs are seen stacked on tables at Yakun Kaya Toast at People’s Park Centre during lunch hour on July 22, 2021.
Chairs are seen stacked on tables at Yakun Kaya Toast at People’s Park Centre during lunch hour on July 22, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
People queue to pack food at the People's Park Food Centre at lunch hour on 22 July, 2021.
People queue to pack food at the People's Park Food Centre at lunch hour on 22 July, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A man is seen walking by covered seats at People's Park Food Centre on 22 July, 2021.
A man is seen walking by covered seats at People's Park Food Centre on 22 July, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
