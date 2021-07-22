In Pictures: Day one of tighter Covid-19 safety measures

Fishmongers seeing low traffic and slow business at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on July 22, 2021. These fishmongers have undergone PCR testing, one of them as many as three times in four days, and returned to open their business (July 21) after getting a negative result. These fishmongers also get their stocks from Senoko Fishery Port.

PHOTO: THE STRIATS TIMES/KEVIN LIM