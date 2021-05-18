In Pictures: Cyclone Tauktae batters India

The cyclone made landfall on India's western coast with wind speeds of up to 160km/h.

An Indian policeman helps a driver to cross the flooded street as the public transport bus became stuck due to heavy rain after cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai and nearby areas, India, May 17, 2021.
Waves lash over onto a shoreline in Mumbai on May 17, 2021, as Cyclone Tauktae, packing ferocious winds and threatening a destructive storm, bore down on India, disrupting the country's response to its devastating Covid-19 outbreak.
A general view of a damaged coronavirus disease vaccination centre due to strong winds after cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai and nearby areas, India, May 17, 2021.
A picture taken on May 17, 2021, shows a truck loaded with oxygen cylinders stuck among fallen trees due to the impact of the approaching Cyclone Tauktae, near Mahua, some 300 kms from Ahmedabad, western India.
An Indian policeman helps people to cross the flooded street after cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai and nearby areas, India, May 17, 2021.
People wade through a flooded street during heavy rainfall after cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai and nearby areas, India, May 17, 2021.
Winds and heavy rain knock down a metal wall due to Cyclone Tauktae in Wadala East, Mumbai, India May 17, 2021 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
People stand next to a fallen tree after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021.
Villagers try to cross fallen down electricity cable on a bridge near Diu on May 18, 2021, after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in western India late May 17 with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers, disrupting the country
Trucks are stranded on a flooded highway near Diu on May 18, 2021, after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in western India late May 17 with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers, disrupting the country's response to its devas
Fishing boats are docked ahead of Cyclone Tauktae at a harbour in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021.
A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021.
