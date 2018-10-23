In Pictures: Cultural Medallion recipient Louis Soliano's life in music

Jazz drummer Louis Soliano is one of the recipients of the Cultural Medallion, one of the Republic's highest honours for arts practitioners, this year. Here is a look at his long musical career and the stars he has performed with over the years.

Soliano, as part of the Jose Daroya Quartet, provided backup for jazz clarinettist Tony Scott at the Cathay Restaurant in 1961.
Soliano, as part of the Jose Daroya Quartet, provided backup for jazz clarinettist Tony Scott at the Cathay Restaurant in 1961.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
Soliano got to jam with one of his idols, drummer Buddy Rich, at the Rosee d'Or, Lido Night Club in Singapore in 1961.
Soliano got to jam with one of his idols, drummer Buddy Rich, at the Rosee d'Or, Lido Night Club in Singapore in 1961.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
Soliano performing at the inauguration of Radio Television Singapore as part of the Charles Lazaroo Trio, with Singapore's Nat King Cole Rahim Hamid.
Soliano performing at the inauguration of Radio Television Singapore as part of the Charles Lazaroo Trio, with Singapore's Nat King Cole Rahim Hamid.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
Soliano also performed as a dancer. Here, he is part of a performance at Radio TV Singapore's Dendang Ria Show in 1963.
Soliano also performed as a dancer. Here, he is part of a performance at Radio TV Singapore's Dendang Ria Show in 1963.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
The Soliano clan with legendary jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong at the US Embassy, Singapore, 1964.
The Soliano clan with legendary jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong at the US Embassy, Singapore, 1964.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
In 1967, Soliano signed up to perform for American troops in Vietnam. This photograph shows him in a Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport.
In 1967, Soliano signed up to perform for American troops in Vietnam. This photograph shows him in a Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
Soliano performed with jazz singer Anita O'Day as part of The Alfonso Soliano nine-piece band at Boom Boom Room, Officer's Club Chao Phya Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand in 1968.
Soliano performed with jazz singer Anita O'Day as part of The Alfonso Soliano nine-piece band at Boom Boom Room, Officer's Club Chao Phya Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand in 1968.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
Another look at Soliano's dancing career when he performed in Cavendish, England in 1971.
Another look at Soliano's dancing career when he performed in Cavendish, England in 1971.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
Louis Soliano performed with Filipino star Lea Salonga at the Asean show at the World Trade Centre in Singapore in 1993.
Louis Soliano performed with Filipino star Lea Salonga at the Asean show at the World Trade Centre in Singapore in 1993.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
Chatting with President Tony Tan and Singapore jazz musician Jeremy Monteiro at the Esplanade Concert Hall in 2013.
Chatting with President Tony Tan and Singapore jazz musician Jeremy Monteiro at the Esplanade Concert Hall in 2013.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOUIS SOLIANO
Published
2 hours ago
Topics: 