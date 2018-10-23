In Pictures: Cultural Medallion recipient Louis Soliano's life in music
Jazz drummer Louis Soliano is one of the recipients of the Cultural Medallion, one of the Republic's highest honours for arts practitioners, this year. Here is a look at his long musical career and the stars he has performed with over the years.
