In Pictures: Crowds line the streets of Tokyo to bid last farewell to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
People watch the hearse transporting the body of late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as it leaves Zojoji Temple in Tokyo on July 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People wait for the end of the funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, outside Zojoji temple, in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Widowed Akie Abe is seen in the vehicle carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as it leaves Zojoji Temple at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch as a vehicle carrying the body of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, leaves after his funeral at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers stand guard as people watch a motorcade with the body of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured), who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, leaving after his funeral at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer stands guard as people line up to offer flowers at Zojoji Temple, where the funeral of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, will be held in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People gather for the hearse carrying late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as it leaves Zojoji Temple in Tokyo on July 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Police officers try to control the crowd of people in front of Zojoji temple where the funeral of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, will be held in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A mourner reacts at Zojoji Temple on the day of the funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mourners stand in line to pay tribute to late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Carlos Ikeda and Eliete, Brazilians living in Tokyo, show a farewell message outside the Zojoji Temple during a funeral of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mourners pay tribute to late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a makeshift memorial at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People line up to offer flowers for the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election at the Headquarters of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo, Japan July 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

