In Pictures: Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai extended

A worker in a protective suit keeps watch on a street, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 begins in Shanghai, China, April 1, 2022. Fresh official guidance indicated that many in China's most populous city will now be required to stay home as long as it takes to control the outbreak - instructed not to cross their doorsteps even to dispose of rubbish or walk their dogs.

PHOTO: REUTERS