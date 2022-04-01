The Straits Times
In Pictures: Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai extended
Many will now be required to stay home as long as it takes to control the outbreak.
https://str.sg/whMR
A worker in a protective suit keeps watch on a street, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 begins in Shanghai, China, April 1, 2022. Fresh official guidance indicated that many in China's most populous city will now be required to stay home as long as it takes to control the outbreak - instructed not to cross their doorsteps even to dispose of rubbish or walk their dogs.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A general view of an empty street during the second stage of a pandemic lockdown in Jing'an district in Shanghai, April 1, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Medical workers in protective suits administer nucleic acid testing for residents in a residential compound, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 begins in Shanghai, China, April 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker in a protective suit shows a QR code to residents lining up for nucleic acid testing, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 begins in Shanghai, China, April 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People receive food in the compound under quarantine amid the lockdown, in Puxi side of the city, in Shanghai, China, March 31, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man stands behind the fence in the compound under quarantine amid the lockdown, in Puxi side of the city, in Shanghai, China, March 31, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People sell food in front of the closed wet market amid the lockdown, in Puxi side of the city, in Shanghai, China, March 31, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People carry fruit on the street amid the lockdown, in Puxi side of the city, in Shanghai, China, March 31, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) distribute groceries to residents ahead of a phased lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, China, March 31, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A police officer in protective gear blocks the street where food rations are distributed to people amid the lockdown, in Puxi side of the city, in Shanghai, China, March 30, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walk past a perimeter wall of a neighborhood under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, China, March 30, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A man in protective gear walks on the street amid the lockdown, in Puxi side of the city, in Shanghai, China, March 30, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man delivers packages to a quarantined compound amid the lockdown, in Puxi side of the city, in Shanghai, China, March 30, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
