In Pictures: Covid-19 cases in China surge

Nearly 30 million people under lockdown as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads across the country.

Updated
Published
7 min ago
A worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a residential compound under lockdown, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: CNSPHOTO VIA REUTERS
Residents queue to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on March 13, 2022, shows residents queueing to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province. PHOTO: AFP
Workers are seen wearing protective clothes next to some lockdown areas after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in Shanghai, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A health worker guards the entrance to a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A shop owner sells goods through a fence at a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A policeman in protective gear guards the entrance to a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man talks to his daughter through a fence at a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A health worker in protective gear rests at the entrance to a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Health workers in protective gear take a break as they stand guard at a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Health workers disinfect packages delivered to a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A warning cordon around the premises of Global Harbor shopping mall placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, China, March 13, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Residents queue to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Yantai, in China's eastern Shandong province on March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Health workers wearing protective gear stand outside a primary school where a Covid-19 case was detected, in Beijing, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers in protective suits prepare a drone amid the snow to disinfect a residential compound under lockdown, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Changchun, Jilin province, China, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS
Workers set up beds to convert an exhibition centre into a makeshift hospital, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Changchun, Jilin province, China, March 12, 2022. PHOTO: CNSPHOTO VIA REUTERS

