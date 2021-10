Joe Morales (C) poses for a picture with his sons Jo-jo, 10, (L) and Jeremy, 8, (R) at the 2021 New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. The annual event offers pop culture fans exhibitions and displays of popular video games, movies and comic books and many people attend dressed as their favorite fictional character.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE