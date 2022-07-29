The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Commonwealth Games officially open in Birmingham
Fans were treated to a grand opening ceremony which included a 10-metre high mechanical bull and a performance by British pop band Duran Duran.
Athletes gather around the 'Raging Bull' during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, central England, on July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
British pop band Duran Duran performs during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon in a lemon-shaped hot air balloon at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Fireworks explode over Alexander Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in Britain, July 28, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Athletes for Team Singapore take part in the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, central England, July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The Singapore contingent with flag bearers Terry Hee and Nur Aini Yasli at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Performers in action Performers in action at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Flag-waving Ghana team during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Performers at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Fireworks explode above the Alexander Stadium during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, central England, July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
