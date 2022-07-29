In Pictures: Commonwealth Games officially open in Birmingham

Fans were treated to a grand opening ceremony which included a 10-metre high mechanical bull and a performance by British pop band Duran Duran.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Athletes gather around the 'Raging Bull' during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, central England, on July 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
British pop band Duran Duran performs during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon in a lemon-shaped hot air balloon at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Fireworks explode over Alexander Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in Britain, July 28, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Athletes for Team Singapore take part in the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, central England, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The Singapore contingent with flag bearers Terry Hee and Nur Aini Yasli at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Performers in action Performers in action at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Flag-waving Ghana team during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Performers at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Alexander Stadium, Britain, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Fireworks explode above the Alexander Stadium during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, central England, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top