In Pictures: Colours of autumn

Leaves of golden and red mark the transition to autumn which is the season between summer and winter.

People walk past autumn-colored trees at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on October 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A tree appears in autumn colours in a field near Derecske, Hungary, October 16, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walk in Tsaritsyno park during sunny autumn weather in Moscow, Russia, October 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walks at the Germia National Park with autumnal colors in Pristina, Kosovo, October 27, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Joggers run through the fog hanging over harvested fields as sun rises in the village of Puchheim, southern Germany, on a foggy cold autumn morning on October 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A young woman walks, wearing a cap made of leaves during sunny Autumn weather in Moscow, Russia October 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk on the embankment of a pond during sunny autumn weather in Moscow, Russia October 9, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A lake in a shape of a heart is seen surrounded by autumn-coloured trees outside Balashikha, Moscow region, Russia October 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Golden and rusty leaves, the colours of autumn, are seen in a public garden in Troyes, France, October 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People rest in a park during sunny autumn weather in Moscow, Russia, October 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view of a forest with autumn foliage near Koege, Denmark, October 22, 2021. PHOTO: RITZAU SCANPIX VIA REUTERS
An autumnal view shows golden and rust-coloured leaves in the Champagne vineyards, in the village of Verzenay near Reims, France, October 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
