In Pictures: Colorado school shooting leaves one student dead and several others injured

Two male students armed with guns burst into a Denver-area science and technology school on Tuesday (May 7) and opened fire, killing one classmate and wounding seven others before being taken into custody.

Police outside the home of one of the alleged gunmen involved in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Police outside the home of one of the alleged gunmen involved in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.PHOTO: AFP
Students who were not injured were taken to Northridge Recreation Centre in Highlands Ranch, where hundreds of anxious parents later gathered to pick up their children on Tuesday afternoon.
Students who were not injured were taken to Northridge Recreation Centre in Highlands Ranch, where hundreds of anxious parents later gathered to pick up their children on Tuesday afternoon.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Mr Mahesh Anandan with his children after he had picked them up from the Northridge Recreation Centre in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Mr Mahesh Anandan with his children after he had picked them up from the Northridge Recreation Centre in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Medical helicopters arrive at the scene after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.
Medical helicopters arrive at the scene after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.PHOTO: AFP
A police officer hugging his children after they were evacuated to the Northridge Recreation Centre in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
A police officer hugging his children after they were evacuated to the Northridge Recreation Centre in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.PHOTO: AFP
Students and teachers leaving the scene after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, where at least seven students were injured.
Students and teachers leaving the scene after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, where at least seven students were injured.PHOTO: AFP
Officers patrolling the area after the school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Officers patrolling the area after the school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.PHOTO: AFP
Parents speaking to a police officer after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.
Parents speaking to a police officer after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.PHOTO: AFP
A young student being evacuated to the Recreation Centre in Northridge after the school shooting.
A young student being evacuated to the Recreation Centre in Northridge after the school shooting.PHOTO: AFP
A police officer on duty after the shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
A police officer on duty after the shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.PHOTO: AFP
A child walking out of the Recreation Centre in Northridge, where students who were not injured had been evacuated to after the school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
A child walking out of the Recreation Centre in Northridge, where students who were not injured had been evacuated to after the school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.PHOTO: AFP
A bus transporting students to the Recreation Centre in Northridge, after at least seven students were injured during a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.
A bus transporting students to the Recreation Centre in Northridge, after at least seven students were injured during a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.PHOTO: AFP
First responders outside STEM School Highlands Ranch.
First responders outside STEM School Highlands Ranch.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 min ago
 
Topics: 