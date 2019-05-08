In Pictures: Colorado school shooting leaves one student dead and several others injured
Two male students armed with guns burst into a Denver-area science and technology school on Tuesday (May 7) and opened fire, killing one classmate and wounding seven others before being taken into custody.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.