Multimedia
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Civilian casualties mount as Russia intensifies attacks
People flee fighting as shelling hits towns.
Updated
Published
28 min ago
Ukrainian soldiers help a wounded man as civilians tried to flee Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
The body of a man lies on a destroyed bridge next to abandoned cars left by people fleeing from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian serviceman Andriy Yermolayev (centre), 50, who lost part of his leg during Russian shelling on Feb 24, is evacuated from the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces helps to evacuate a child from the town of Irpin, on the only escape route used by locals after days of heavy shelling, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man and a child escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital of Kyiv, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian soldier runs to check on a family after a mortar round landed nearby as civilians try to flee Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Civilians flee the village of Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A man helps an elderly woman to run for cover after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman carrying her baby crosses a destroyed bridge as they flee Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Evacuees cross a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman helps evacuees gathered under a destroyed bridge, as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian civilians fleeing the village of Irpin are brought to safety by emergency workers after crossing the bridge into Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Mourners attend the funeral for Senior Sgt. Yevhen Verveyko of the Ukrainian National Army, who was killed while fighting Russian forces, in Yavoriv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Fellow soldiers carry the coffin of Senior Sgt. Yevhen Verveyko of the Ukrainian National Army, who was killed while fighting Russian forces, in Yavoriv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A man helps a wounded elderly woman to a building's basement for shelter, after Russian troops shelled the area in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, in the east of the country on March 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A resident uses a dustpan and broom (top) to clear the debris from a flat on March 7, 2022, as another looks out of the destroyed front of a room, in a multi-storey building that was badly damaged as a result of Russian missile explosion after it was shot down over the city by Ukrainian air defence on March 6, in Kramatorsk.
PHOTO: AFP
People leave a building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Two women survey the damage to an apartment in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
People in their damaged apartment complex after a Russian bombardment in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
People stand next to a shell crater in front of a house damaged by recent shelling in the village of Hatne, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
UKRAINE
WAR
