Advertise with us
In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world
From a fighting position in Ukraine to a swim race in Spain, people celebrate Christmas in different ways.
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
6 min ago
A group of performing artists visit National Guard soldiers at their position not far from the Russian border near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Dec 24, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch the National Historical Museum illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec 23, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People light sky lanterns during the Christmas festivity 'Night of Wishes' outside the City Hall in Athens, Greece, Dec 24, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People taking photos of a Christmas tree by the waterfront in West Kowloon district in Hong Kong, Dec 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Father Firas Dardar, patriarchal vicar for Basra and the Gulf, walks along the nave during the Christmas eve midnight mass at the Syriac Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart in Iraq's southern city of Basra on Dec 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Couples take selfies on a street with Christmas lights in Tokyo on Dec 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants dressed as "Santa Claus" take part in the annual traditional charity "Santa" run mini-marathon to raise funds for families in need during the holiday season in Pristina, Kosovo, on Dec 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants jump into the water during the 113th edition of the Copa Nadal (Christmas Cup) swimming race in Barcelona's Port Vell on Dec 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Children eat "Hallacas", a local traditional Christmas dish, during a Christmas activity organised by the NGO "Mi Convive" and the foundation "People who need love" in the neighbourhood of "El Cementerio", in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Christian devotees gather at a Bethany church for the Christmas mass in Surabaya on Dec 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Christmas
