In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations around the world
This Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 1, marks the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.
Updated
Published
3 min ago
More
https://str.sg/wduo
Dragon dancers perform at a residential and commercial district in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch street performers in Chinatown during celebrations on the first day of the Lunar New Year in London, Britain, February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Chinese community in Mexico perform the traditional Chinese lion dance at a Chinese restaurant in Mexico City, on January 31, 2022, ahead of Lunar New Year on February 1, which marks the start of the Year of the Tiger.
PHOTO: AFP
A worshiper carries incense sticks at the Toa Se Bio temple, during the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Tiger celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People pray at the temple to celebrate Lunar New Year in New Taipei City, Taiwan, January 31, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk by an area decorated with lanterns during the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden in Shanghai, China, February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People perform a lion dance in the street as part of a celebration of the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York, New York, USA, February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dancers perform during a Chinese Lunar New Year, Year of the Tiger, cultural celebration in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People wearing masks pray outside the Longshan Temple during the celebration of the Lunar New year in Taipei, Taiwan, February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Worshippers wearing protective masks release birds for good luck during the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Tiger celebrations at the Dharma Bhakti temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Chinese community take part in the Lunar New Year celebrations in Kolkata on February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A passer-by looks at a wishes wall in the Usera district, during the celebrations to mark the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Madrid, on February 1, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The lightshow at the Supertree Grove to usher in the lunar new year at River Hongbao 2022 at Gardens by the Bay on January 31, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
River Hongbao 2022 Lantern Light-Up on January 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
People take photos in front of a festive Chinese display outside a shopping mall in Bangkok on January 31, 2022, ahead of Lunar New Year on February 1, which marks the start of the Year of the Tiger.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
