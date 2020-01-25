In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations around the world

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival in China, marks the beginning of the Year of the Rat. In China, millions spent the normally festive holiday under lockdown under the shadow of the Wuhan virus.

Worshippers burn incense and pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple to mark the Chinese New Year of the Rat in Hong Kong, on Jan 24, 2020.
Buddhist devotees pray at a Chinese temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan 25, 2020.
Visitors in traditional cheongsams take a selfie in a shop decorated for the Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok, on Jan 24, 2020.
Chinese residents burning incense to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dharma Bhakti Temple in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Jan 25, 2020.
Cambodian people pray at a Chinese temple during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kandal province, Cambodia, on Jan 25, 2020.
Buddhist monks and nuns striking a giant bell to welcome the Lunar New Year in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Jan 24, 2020.
People perform with a dragon figure as they celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in downtown Lviv, Ukraine, on Jan 24, 2020.
Policemen wearing masks are seen in front of the closed gate of the Lama Temple in Beijing, on Jan 25, 2020.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson preparing to paint the eyes on Chinese Lions, as he hosts a Chinese New Year reception at 10 Downing Street in central London, on Jan 24, 2020.
Children hold traditional Chinese lanterns during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, on Jan 24, 2020.
