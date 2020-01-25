In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations around the world
Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival in China, marks the beginning of the Year of the Rat. In China, millions spent the normally festive holiday under lockdown under the shadow of the Wuhan virus.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.