In Pictures: China marks centenary of Chinese Communist Party with parade

Over 70,000 spectators gathered in Tiananmen Square for the centennial celebrations.

Published
1 hour ago
A handout photo made available by Xinhua News Agency shows military band members marching during a celebration marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, July 1, 2021. PHOTO: XINHUA VIA EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by Xinhua News Agency shows balloons being released during a celebration marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, July 1, 2021. PHOTO: XINHUA VIA EPA-EFE
Fighter jets fly over during the celebrations in Beijing on July 1, 2021, to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. PHOTO: AFP
Aircraft fly in formation during a parade marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, 01 July 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a giant screen as he delivers a speech at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China July 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A handout photo made available by Xinhua News Agency shows a general view of the celebration marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, July 1, 2021. PHOTO: XINHUA VIA EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China July 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chinese honour guards prepare for celebrations in Beijing on July 1, 2021, to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. PHOTO: AFP
Participants rehearse before a celebration at Tiananmen Square marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, July 1, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Attendees sing during a rehearsal before the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on July 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A Chinese military band arrives for celebrations in Beijing on July 1, 2021, to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Chinese military orchestra march in front of The Great Hall of the People before a celebration at Tiananmen Square marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, July 1, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping (C, top in gray) reacts at Tiananmen Square during the celebration of the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, July 1, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
