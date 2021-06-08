In Pictures: China kicks off annual college entrance exam

A record 10.78 million students have signed up for the exam, better known as gaokao, which will last two days.

A student hugs her friend before entering the exam venue to take part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", in Beijing, China, June 7, 2021. The exam started on Monday and will last two days. PHOTO: REUTERS
A student walks toward the exam venue to take part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", as students from the lower grades cheer him on, in Beijing, China, June 7, 2021.
Teachers cheer on their students as they enter the exam venue to take part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", in Beijing, China June 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Students set up banners to cheer for the exam attendees taking part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", in Beijing, China, June 7, 2021.
A parent interacts with her child before the start of the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", in Beijing, China, June 7, 2021.
Parents react as the students walk to their exam venue to take part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", in Beijing, China, June 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Teachers cheer on their students as they enter a high school to take part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", in Beijing, China, June 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Parents wait outside a school as students arrive to sit the National College Entrance Examination (NCEE), known as Gaokao, in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on June 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Relatives wait for students during the first day of China's annual National College Entrance Examination, outside a school in Beijing, China, June 7, 2021PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman holds a flower as she waits for her child to finish the first exam of the National College Entrance Examination (NCEE), known as Gaokao, in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province on June 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Students leave school after finishing the first day of the National College Entrance known as “Gaokao”, in Beijing on July 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A student walks towards her family member after an exam as part of the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao”, in Beijing, China June 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A student (C) poses for photos after she finished her first exam of the National College Entrance Examination (NCEE), known as Gaokao, in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province on June 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP