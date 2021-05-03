In Pictures: China celebrates May Day holiday

A record number of Chinese tourists travelled domestically giving the country's economy a powerful short-term boost.

Published
1 hour ago
People walk along a pedestrian street during a labour day holiday in Shanghai on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People walk to the Bund during the Labor Day in Shanghai, China, May 1, 2021. Labor Day is an annual worldwide celebration of workers and their achievements. May Day holidays in China will have 265 million passenger trips during 2021, said the Ministry of Transport on 29 April. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People visit the promenade on the Bund along the Huangpu River during a labour day holiday in Shanghai on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People stand on the Bund during the Labor Day in Shanghai, China, May 1, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thousands throng the Great Wall during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People visit the Great Wall during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A child enjoys an outing to the Great Wall during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China during Labour Day holiday in Beijing, China, May 2, 2021.
People visit the Forbidden City during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People enjoy a visit to the Forbidden City during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A girl holding a national flag watches as her family chats sitting outside the Forbidden City during the Labour Day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People visit shops along Qianmen Street, a popular pedestrianised traditional street with shops and restaurants, during the Labour Day holidays, which take place from May 1 to May 5, in Beijing on May 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People walk along Qianmen Street, a popular pedestrianised traditional street with shops and restaurants, during the Labour Day holidays, which take place from May 1 to May 5, in Beijing on May 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Fans attend a performance of a rock band at the Strawberry Music Festival during Labour Day holiday in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China May 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tourists eat food outside the Beijing railway station in Beijing, China, May 2, 2021. The Labour Day holiday begins from 01 May to 05 May. Around 265 million domestic trips are expected to be made during the holidays. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Tourists rest outside the Beijing railway station in Beijing, China, May 2, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Passengers prepare to board trains at Hangzhou East train station in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on April 30, 2021, ahead of the Labor Day holiday which starts on May 1. PHOTO: AFP
Passengers at Hangzhou East train station in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on April 30, 2021, ahead of the Labor Day holiday which starts on May 1. PHOTO: AFP