In Pictures: China celebrates 70th National Day at Tiananmen Square
Scenes from China's 70th anniversary celebrations at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, on Oct 1, 2019. Among the highlights during the event that is scheduled to start around 10am is a military parade that is the biggest in the history of Communist China.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.