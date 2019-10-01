In Pictures: China celebrates 70th National Day at Tiananmen Square

Scenes from China's 70th anniversary celebrations at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, on Oct 1, 2019. Among the highlights during the event that is scheduled to start around 10am is a military parade that is the biggest in the history of Communist China.

A military band arriving at Tiananmen Square in Beijing ahead of China's 70th anniversary celebrations on Oct 1, 2019.
A military band arriving at Tiananmen Square in Beijing ahead of China's 70th anniversary celebrations on Oct 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
The military band forming up before the start of celebrations at Tiananmen Square.
The military band forming up before the start of celebrations at Tiananmen Square.ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
A crowd trying to snap a photo of a march past before the military parade at Tiananmen Square.
A crowd trying to snap a photo of a march past before the military parade at Tiananmen Square.ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
The view of a journalist who is covering the parade at Tiananmen Square.
The view of a journalist who is covering the parade at Tiananmen Square.ST PHOTO: DAWN TAN
Food and beverage for journalists covering China's 70th anniversary celebrations.
Food and beverage for journalists covering China's 70th anniversary celebrations.ST PHOTO: DAWN TAN
A man taking a photo at Tiananmen Square, where a military parade will take place.
A man taking a photo at Tiananmen Square, where a military parade will take place.ST PHOTO: DAWN TAN
Military vehicles parked near Tiananmen Square before China's 70th anniversary celebrations.
Military vehicles parked near Tiananmen Square before China's 70th anniversary celebrations.ST PHOTO: DAWN TAN
People waiting on the pavement before the start of festivities at Tiananmen Square.
People waiting on the pavement before the start of festivities at Tiananmen Square.ST PHOTO: DAWN TAN
Soldiers at Tiananmen Square, where a massive military parade will take place as part of China's 70th anniversary celebrations.
Soldiers at Tiananmen Square, where a massive military parade will take place as part of China's 70th anniversary celebrations.ST PHOTO: DAWN TAN
Men taking a rest at an underpass near Tiananmen Square before the festivities.
Men taking a rest at an underpass near Tiananmen Square before the festivities.ST PHOTO: DAWN TAN
People resting by the entrance of an underpass at Tiananmen Square before China's 70th anniversary celebrations.
People resting by the entrance of an underpass at Tiananmen Square before China's 70th anniversary celebrations.ST PHOTO: DAWN TAN
People walking past a vehicle at Tiananmen Square before the festivities.
People walking past a vehicle at Tiananmen Square before the festivities.ST PHOTO: DAWN TAN
Published
47 min ago
 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 