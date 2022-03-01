The Straits Times
In Pictures: Children caught up in the Ukraine war
Suffering in Ukraine widespread as vulnerable are forced to take cover in underground shelters while other children, along with their families, flee the country as refugees.
Children struggling with cancer hold signs that says "Stop War" in the bomb shelter of an oncology center in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 28, 2022.
Children being treated at a pediatrics hospital have their beds placed in the basement of the hospital which is being used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A nurse checks a baby being treated at a pediatrics center after the unit was moved to the basement of the hospital which is being used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A child struggling with cancer sleeps on a sofa after being evacuated to the basement of the oncology centre which is being used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Children being treated at a pediatrics hospital lie in their beds in the basement of the hospital which is being used as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Children patients whose treatments are underway are seen in one of the shelters of Okhmadet Children's Hospital, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Women tend to their sick children in the basement shelter of the Okhmadet Childrens’ Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A refugee child fleeing from Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Displaced Ukrainians seeking to leave the capital city board a train at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Ukrainian refugees arrive by Ukrainian passenger train at the Warszawa Wschodnia (Warsaw East) train station in Warsaw, Poland, Feb 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian refugees are seen at the temporary refugee centre in a local primary school at Tiszabecs, eastern Hungary, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian woman and child are seen resting at the temporary refugee centre in a local primary school at Tiszabecs, eastern Hungary, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian refugees at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Feb 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mark Goncharuk, a young boy from Kyiv, reacts as he talks about leaving his father behind as he travels with the rest of his family towards the border, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Volytsia, Ukraine, Feb 27, 2022, in this screengrab taken from a video.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Anna Semyuk, 33, hugs her children at the Beregsurany border crossing, Hungary, Feb 26, 2022. The children were handed at the Ukrainian side of the border by the father, who is not allowed to cross, to Nataliya Ableyeva, 58, a stranger to the family who took the children across the border and kept them safe.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Olha Zapotochna with her ill son Arthur after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border, in Medyka, Poland, Feb 25, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
People wait for a train to Poland at the railway station of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Five-year-old Mikhailo holds a puppet as he waits in an underground shelter during a bombing alert in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Kira Shapovalova runs with other citizens to an underground shelter during a bomb threat in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on the morning of Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
UKRAINE
CHILDREN
WAR
