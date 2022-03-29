The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Washington DC and Tokyo
April is sakura season in the United States and Japan.
A peach-faced lovebird perched on a branch of a cherry blossom tree by the Tidal Basin in Washington DC, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
People viewing cherry blossoms along the waterfront at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
People viewing cherry blossoms along the waterfront at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
People viewing cherry blossoms along the waterfront at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Cherry blossom trees in full bloom line the waterfront at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC, March 26, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
People viewing cherry blossoms along the waterfront at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC, March 26, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Cherry blossoms along the waterfront at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC, March 26, 2022, with the Washington Monument in the background.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
People take photos of the cherry blossoms along the waterfront at the Tidal Basin in Washington DC, March 26, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
The Washington Monument is seen in the background as people walk amongst the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A visitor walks among cherry blossoms in Washington, DC, March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A sparrow on a cherry tree near Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People take photographs of cherry trees in bloom along the Meguro River in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People under cherry trees in bloom along the Meguro River in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A security guard stands near people viewing cherry trees in bloom along the Meguro River at dusk in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People row boats past cherry trees in bloom at Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cherry trees in bloom at Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People viewing and taking photos of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2022, the day the Japan Meteorological Agency declared full bloom of cherry blossoms in the Japanese capital.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cherry trees in bloom along the Meguro River in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People view cherry trees in bloom along the Meguro River at dusk in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
