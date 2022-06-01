In Pictures: Celebrations as Shanghai eases Covid-19 lockdown

Residents finally allowed out of their compound after two months of restrictions.

People drink on a street, as the city prepares to end the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People hug on a street, as the city prepares to end the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People dance on a street as the city prepares to end the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People pose for pictures at a main shopping area, as the city prepares to end the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple drink on the street to celebrate after the removal of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Shanghai, China, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walk on the street to celebrate after the removal of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Shanghai, China, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People sleep on the patio of a restaurant after the removal of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Shanghai, China, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People stand next to barriers, erected on March 19 according to local residents as part of pandemic lockdowns in the area and taken down earlier this afternoon, in the Jing' an district of Shanghai on May 31, 2022, as the city prepares to lift more curbs after two months of heavy-handed restrictions. PHOTO: AFP
Workers remove quarantine barricades prior to a lockdown lifting in Shanghai, China, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wearing face masks practice Tai Chi on a shopping street, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People wearing face masks line up at a food store, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters wearing masks and face shields line up for nucleic acid testing, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People wearing face masks visit the Bund, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman poses for a jump shot on the Bund, in front of buildings in the Lujiazui financial district, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China, June 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

