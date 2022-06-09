In Pictures: Car drives into crowd in Berlin, killing a teacher and injuring students

The vehicle eventually crashed into a shop window.

Police officers stand next to a car that crashed into a group of people and ended up in a storefront near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Emergency crews assist the injured, after a car crashed into a group of people, injuring dozens and killing at least one, at Kurfuerstendamm-Tauentzienstrasse near Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Emergency crews assist the injured at the Kurfuerstendamm-Tauentzienstrasse junction after a car crashed into a group of people before hitting a storefront in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers cover the body of a victim at the scene where a car crashed into a group of people near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
General view at the Kurfuerstendamm-Tauentzienstrasse junction after a car crashed into a group of people before hitting a storefront in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police investigators work at the scene where a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A police investigator looks at evidence at the scene where a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A first-response helicopter takes off at the scene where a car crashed into a group of people near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A road is cordoned off at the scene where a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Police officers on standby at the scene after a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

