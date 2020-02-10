In Pictures: Candid moments at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood

South Korean Bong Joon-ho won the Best Director Oscar for dark social satire Parasite on Sunday (Feb 9), becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the award. The other directing nominees were Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Sam Mendes for 1917, and Todd Phillips for Joker. Here are candid moments at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho wins the Oscar for Best Picture for Parasite at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Australian actress Margot Robbie playing with US-French actor Timothee Chalamet as they arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb 9, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Brie Larson walking barefoot at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb 9, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hildur Gudnadottir on stage for winning Best Original Score for the movie Joker at the 92nd Academy Awards. PHOTO: REUTERS
A closer view of American actress Regina King's jewellery as she poses on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
James Corden and Rebel Wilson in cat costumes during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Brad Pitt holds the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as he embraces Regina King. PHOTO: REUTERS
American singer-songwriter Janelle Monae signing British costume designer Sandy Powell's outfit during the Oscars show on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Renee Zellweger at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Charlize Theron with Tom Hanks at the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Scarlett Johansson at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb 9, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
