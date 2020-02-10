In Pictures: Candid moments at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood
South Korean Bong Joon-ho won the Best Director Oscar for dark social satire Parasite on Sunday (Feb 9), becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the award. The other directing nominees were Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Sam Mendes for 1917, and Todd Phillips for Joker. Here are candid moments at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.