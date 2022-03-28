In Pictures: Calls for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

People gather in support of Ukraine ahead of new rounds of peace talks between the two countries.

Demonstrators hold signs in front of a 'peace sign' lit outside the European Council during a protest to call on EU leaders to ban imports of Russian gas, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person holds a sign as choirs participate in the ''Coros por la Paz'' (Choirs for Peace) concert, in support of Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion, at Juan Goytisolo Square, Madrid, Spain March 27, 2022. The sign reads: ''Peace.'' PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainians who live in Lebanon and supporters hold a huge Ukrainian flag during a protest against the war in Ukraine and in support of peace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, March 27, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A message of peace on a background of the Ukrainian flag is displayed on the big screen to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people ahead of the international friendly football match between England and Switzerland at Wembley stadium in north London on March 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A dove of peace in solidarity with the victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is installed from LED lights in front of the Brandenburg Gate, Germany, March 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A board is seen with heart-shaped stickers in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as people take part in a fundraising demonstration to support Ukraine in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on March 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators march past an artwork "imagine peace" by Yoko Ono, displayed on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus during a 'London stands with Ukraine' protest march and vigil, in central London, March 26, 2022, to send a unified message of support to the Ukrainian people. PHOTO: AFP
Climate activists from the 'Fridays for Future' movement hold a giant Peace flag during a protest against the war in Ukraine, on March 25, 2022 in Rome. PHOTO: AFP
Believers hold candles as they attend a mass for peace in Ukraine, with Ihor Rantsya, rector of the Saint-Vladimir-Le-Grand Cathedral in Paris, on the 30th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Sacre-Coeur Basilica in Paris, March 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Band Silbermond performs at the anti-war concert "Sound for Peace", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Artist David Garrett performs at the anti-war concert "Sound for Peace", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend the anti-war concert "Sound for Peace", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person holds a peace sign in the colours of the Ukrainian flag during the anti-war concert "Sound for Peace", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dortmund's and Cologne's players are seen on the pitch next to a huge peace sign during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Cologne v Borussia Dortmund in Cologne, western Germany, March 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A picture shows the statue "Monument a la Republique", symbolising the French Republic, bearing the colours of the Ukrainian national flag to protest against Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, on March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

