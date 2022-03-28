In Pictures: Calls for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Calls for peace in Russia-Ukraine war
People gather in support of Ukraine ahead of new rounds of peace talks between the two countries.
Updated
Published
4 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wnFR
Demonstrators hold signs in front of a 'peace sign' lit outside the European Council during a protest to call on EU leaders to ban imports of Russian gas, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person holds a sign as choirs participate in the ''Coros por la Paz'' (Choirs for Peace) concert, in support of Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion, at Juan Goytisolo Square, Madrid, Spain March 27, 2022. The sign reads: ''Peace.''
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainians who live in Lebanon and supporters hold a huge Ukrainian flag during a protest against the war in Ukraine and in support of peace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A message of peace on a background of the Ukrainian flag is displayed on the big screen to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people ahead of the international friendly football match between England and Switzerland at Wembley stadium in north London on March 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A dove of peace in solidarity with the victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is installed from LED lights in front of the Brandenburg Gate, Germany, March 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A board is seen with heart-shaped stickers in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as people take part in a fundraising demonstration to support Ukraine in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on March 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators march past an artwork "imagine peace" by Yoko Ono, displayed on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus during a 'London stands with Ukraine' protest march and vigil, in central London, March 26, 2022, to send a unified message of support to the Ukrainian people.
PHOTO: AFP
Climate activists from the 'Fridays for Future' movement hold a giant Peace flag during a protest against the war in Ukraine, on March 25, 2022 in Rome.
PHOTO: AFP
Believers hold candles as they attend a mass for peace in Ukraine, with Ihor Rantsya, rector of the Saint-Vladimir-Le-Grand Cathedral in Paris, on the 30th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Sacre-Coeur Basilica in Paris, March 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Band Silbermond performs at the anti-war concert "Sound for Peace", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Artist David Garrett performs at the anti-war concert "Sound for Peace", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend the anti-war concert "Sound for Peace", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person holds a peace sign in the colours of the Ukrainian flag during the anti-war concert "Sound for Peace", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Dortmund's and Cologne's players are seen on the pitch next to a huge peace sign during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Cologne v Borussia Dortmund in Cologne, western Germany, March 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A picture shows the statue "Monument a la Republique", symbolising the French Republic, bearing the colours of the Ukrainian national flag to protest against Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, on March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR
Back to the top